Following 10 years of good business, a beloved Syracuse restaurant is set to close its doors for good.

Laura Serway, the owner of Laci's Tapas Bar, posted to Facebook that the restaurant's final day will be December 19.

In the beginning months of the pandemic, when businesses were forced to shut down, Laci's owner told us she had to lay off about 70% of her staff. But, Serway isn't closing down strictly because of the pandemic.

She says it's about 20% coronavirus and 80% personal.

The restaurant will be open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through its final nights. Serway encourages the community to support local restaurants by ordering takeout or delivery during the pandemic.

"Do something that's going to help these individuals that have poured their heart and soul into our communities to keep them afloat," said Serway.

Laci's Tapas Bar has donated $135,000 dollars to local charities over the years.