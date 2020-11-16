DUBLIN, Ohio — When first-time entrepreneurs Lisa and Vicente Gutierrez started Dos Hermanos eight years ago, serving authentic Mexican foods from one single food truck, they had no idea what would come of the venture.

“He always wanted to serve authentic Mexican food,” Lisa Gutierrez said. “My husband is from Oaxacan, Mexico, so these are recipes that came from his family. Really, it was I say 10 tomatoes a day. We would go and buy a small amount of vegetables from local markets.”

Central Ohio seems to have a craving for authentic Mexican foods and one food truck soon became a location inside Mapfre Stadium, the Greater Columbus Convention Center, downtown North Market and now, the new North Market Bridge Park in Dublin.

And while many restaurants are just trying to survive these uncertain times, Dos Hermanos is finding creative ways to keep engaged with customers.

“And I even think with the pandemic, we're constantly adapting to the change,” she said. “New opportunities like this just continue to arise. People were calling us from the suburbs and they asked us if we'd bring the food truck and help feed people who had to stay at home and are now working from home.”

Gutierrez said they've received a warm welcome from the city of Dublin. They now have a larger space to showcase handmade tamales wrapped in a banana leaf, desserts, and authentic Mexican products.

And after all these years, she said, it’s still exciting to introduce a new portion of central Ohio to her authentic cuisine.

“They may have heard of us, or maybe they went to one of those stadiums for just a quick venture and never got a chance to try us, and now we're here,” said Gutierrez.

She has advice to budding entrepreneurs or those concerned about business during the pandemic.

“Got to be ready to pivot on a dime,” she said. “You have to do what's good for yourself and also your staff. This worked for us and it worked for our customers, and when we're going to continue to do it as much as we can.”

Gutierrez said yes, she is concerned about the possibility of another shutdown, but they're already working on some alternative plans, like virtual cooking classes and of course, the traveling food truck.

