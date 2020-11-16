COLUMBUS, Ohio — While November is the official World Vegan Month, it’s a year-round lifestyle for Jaclyn Peresetsky, founder of Skin Perfect spa and Color Me Perfect cosmetics.

“Being from art school, Columbus College of Art and Design, I was obsessed with just the idea of color and makeup and I wanted someone to have healthy skin, but also makeup is something we wear all day long every day, so I wanted it to be a healthy product for them as well,” said Peresetsky.

What You Need To Know Jaclyn Peresetsky is the founder of Skin Perfect spa and Color Me Perfect cosmetics



She started the spa in 2006, and makeup in 2010



Products are all vegan and they focus on clean beauty and specializing products for clients

She went on to become an esthetician and worked for Ohio State Plastic Surgery. In 2006, she took the leap and opened her own spa, Skin Perfect.

“We rented a space in Salon Lofts and we rented just one tiny room. And then we started getting busier and busier and we grew into four rooms, but at that point we were just doing skin care.”

As business picked up, Peresetsky decided to nurture her passion for color too, and started her own makeup line, Color Me Perfect, in 2010.

“Skin is the largest organ of the body and it’s going to absorb whatever we put on it and also, it needs to be able to breathe and excrete.”

It’s for that reason she decided to make it completely vegan.

“Vegan became important to us when we noticed consumers were really starting to care about what they were putting into their bodies, but also what was going into what they’re putting on their skin.”

She says her favorite product in the line is the CC cream, but it's been challenging the last few months due to COVID-19.

“When the pandemic and everything happened, oh my gosh our CC cream is made in New York, and it was scary because obviously, they were shut down."

And even now she says her industry is still facing challenges.

“It was definitely something thinking like this is going to change everyone in all different ways, and it still has because still, manufacturers are really struggling with getting raw ingredients.”

These are the ingredients she’s been using in her products for a decade, with the goal of providing clean beauty products specialized for everyone.

“To make people feel amazing and beautiful and know that the outside isn’t, you’re not being vain by wanting to look great on the outside — that's a part of the whole body.”