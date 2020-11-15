In a post to Twitter early Sunday morning, President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's win for the first time, while also blaming his loss on a spate of unfounded conspiracy theories.

"He won because the election was rigged," Trump wrote in part, before going on to espouse a number of falsehoods for which he blamed his loss.

Trump's acknowledgement was in reply to a video from Fox News host Jesse Watters' program "Watters' World," which was flagged by Twitter for having a disputed claim about election fraud. The president's tweet itself shares the same warning about election fraud.

About an hour and a half later, Trump returned to Twitter to try to clarify that he himself doesn't believe he truly lost.

"He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA," the president wrote. "I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!"

In a separate tweet, Trump wrote: "WE WILL WIN!"

Trump rebelled this past week against Biden’s victory in the presidential election with denial, delay, and outright misrepresentation. Trump raged about widespread cases of fake ballots that aren’t so and undertook legal challenges that even state GOP election officials say can’t overcome Biden’s lead.

A recent Associated Press fact check found that the president espoused multiple false claims last week about voting in battleground states Pennsylvania and Georgia, and even reliably Democratic California.

The issues that Trump’s campaign and its allies have pointed to are typical in every election: problems with signatures, secrecy envelopes and postal marks on mail-in ballots, as well as the potential for a small number of ballots miscast or lost. With Biden leading Trump by wide margins in key battleground states, none of those issues would have any impact on the outcome of the election.

Trump’s campaign has also filed legal challenges complaining that their poll watchers were unable to scrutinize the voting process. Many of those challenges have been tossed out by judges, some within hours of their filing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.