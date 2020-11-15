KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — More history is on the way as a new crew will soon head to the International Space Station.

What You Need To Know Crew-1 launch set for Sunday 7:27 p.m.



Weather remains concern at 50% favorable conditions



Astronauts will spend 6 months aboard International Space Station

This follows the May test launch of two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, from American soil for the first time since the shuttle program ended in 2011, nearly a decade ago.

The Crew-1 launch time is set for 7:27 p.m. Sunday from the Kennedy Space Center.

Weather remains a concern as it stands at just 50 percent favorable conditions, a slight decline throughout the week.

After launching on the Space X Falcon 9 rocket, and docking their Space X Crew Dragon capsule at the ISS, the four crew members will nestle into their new home for the next six months.

It will mark the first four member crew rotation of the NASA and SpaceX commercial crew program.​

The quartet will join the current three member space station crew already on board.

This will be the first time seven people have worked together on the orbiting outpost.