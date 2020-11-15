CLEVELAND — Ready or not, winter is coming, and those cold temperatures mean a surge in electricity usage, which can sometimes lead to service interruptions.

To prevent future outages, crews with FirstEnergy are out in full force this fall.

“We’re doing all we can to keep the power flowing safely and reliably,” said FirstEnergy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis.

She said teams have inspected approximately 12,000 miles of power lines so far across northeast Ohio.

“During the winter months, we have elements such as heavy wet snow and ice, that can put a lot of stress on our equipment, and that’s why we need to address any potential issues that we see,” Siburkis said.

Personnel are taking a closer look at the lines by pinpointing problems by air in low-flying helicopters.

“Because people are spending more time at home and in their neighborhoods, they are noticing these helicopter inspections more because during the day they would have otherwise been at work,” she explained.

Teams are also looking through lenses of “thermavision” cameras to capture images of substation equipment and power lines.

“These types of inspections allow us to repair our equipment now, before it impacts service to our customers,” Siburkis said.

Colder temperatures mean more electric usage, and to cut down on home heating costs, Siburkis recommends checking to see if cold air is coming through door frames or windows.

“If there is, it’s just going to require their heating system to work even harder, which obviously uses more electricity,” she said.

Sealing leaks may help improve energy efficiency and allow people to enjoy the winter wonderland outside while warm and cozy inside.