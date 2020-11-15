TITUSVILLE, Fla. — As four astronauts liftoff this evening from the space coast, thousands of people will be watching and waiting, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Crew-1 leaving the Earth.

What You Need To Know SpaceX to launch first rotation crew mission Sunday 7:27 p.m.



Viewing areas expected to fill up fast



FHP will have extra troopers throughout Brevard County You cannot park on the interstate to watch the rocket launch

If the demand here is anything like what was seen back in May when two astronauts lifted off for the ISS parks and viewing areas along the coast will fill up fast.

Drivers from central Florida and across the U.S. are expected to load into cars and hit the road this morning, all to watch history being made on the space coast.

The Florida Highway Patrol says they’re estimating 200,000 people will be in the area, hoping to catch a glimpse of the launch.

11/15/20, 9AM | Tonight's @SpaceX #Falcon9 #Crew1 launch will likely bring heavy traffic to Brevard County. Residents should consider running errands early today to avoid being caught in launch traffic this evening. #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/hv1aEBVsO1 — Brevard EOC (@BrevardEOC) November 15, 2020

Carrie Scott headed down to Titusville from Jacksonville to claim a prime spot along the waterfront.

"We brought the motorhome so mom could be comfortable and we just spent the night! It was beautiful, absolutely gorgeous," she said.

It’s not her mom Peggy’s first launch as she watched one of the very first launches near here decades ago.

"We stood on the beach and held onto the chain link fence and watched it go. And it’s a memory you’ll never forget in all your life. The ground shook, we were so close," Peggy said.

Lieutenant Kim Montes says if you’re coming out to the coast, leave very early, pack your patience and keep an eye out for both drivers and pedestrians on the roads when you get close to the space coast.

"They’ve got to be looking out for drivers, they have to make sure that they’re doing what they need to do to stay safe. Drivers have to constantly be looking for pedestrians, they’ve got to put that phone down. That’s why on the beach line, that orange fencing will be there to prevent pedestrian traffic from crossing over travel lanes and to prevent cars from cutting over the median,” Lieutenant Montes said.

Montes said there will be extra FHP troopers in Brevard County throughout the day, making sure people aren’t parking or stopping illegally.

She said you can park on some roads along the beach line close to the coast, in areas where people pull off to fish or boat, but you cannot stop on the road right of way.

You cannot stop on the interstate to see the rocket go up.