BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Launches may have been the saving grace for Brevard County’s Tourist Development Taxes since the no sail order was in place.

What You Need To Know Frequent launches helping Space Coast businesses



Tourism development tax down 18 percent from last year



Space industry keeping revenue coming in

The space industry is busier more than ever, especially with manned commercial flight returning to the Space Coast.

Space Coast Office of Tourism Executive Director, Peter Cranis said that this year tourism development tax sits at $13 million which is about 18 percent decline from last year, but the space industry is helping keep those numbers at bay.

“With all the launches they are planning for 2021, and the return to cruising, we believe the outlook is going to be better,” Cranis said.

“Launches have a positive economic impact in our county and with launching once a week just about, we expect with the crew launch this weekend we'll see several hundred thousand people coming in to our county”

2 Angry Wives Co-Owner Mark Ingram said that because anywhere in the county is a good spot to watch a launch, his customers watch from the parking lot.

“More people are going to be out and about today. They want to be outside so they don't miss it, we are definitely going to see an influx because of that,” Ingram said.

“I expect just to have a 10 to 15 percent increase today versus our regular Sunday revenue,” he added.

According to Space Coast Office of Tourism, the loss of revenue affects grants, beach re-nourishment projects to marketing.