Ron Longstreet, owner of The Switch Inn Bar and Restaurant, became emotional telling Spectrum News that a new state order forced him to make staff cuts before even going into effect.

What You Need To Know A local tavern owner laid off three employees Friday, as a state order restricting hours of operation was about to take effect



County officials said local restaurants have not been significant drivers of COVID-19 spread



The 10 p.m. closing time rule went into effect Friday night

“We care about our people, and they care about us,” Longstreet said during an interview at the tavern Friday. “Now, we have to say goodbye to some of them.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this week that due to recent COVID-19 outbreaks across the state, including in Orange County, all bars and restaurants must begin closing at 10 p.m. daily.

Longstreet had to let three employees go Friday.

“I absorbed the first hit. I did as much as I could to keep them,” Longstreet said, wiping a tear. “Now we can’t, so that’s that.”

Longstreet said he and his staff have closely followed the governor’s orders as they evolved since mid-March.

Those efforts have apparently worked.

No Switch Inn employees have tested positive for the virus, and no significant spread has been traced to the business, Longstreet said, adding that two surprise visits from the State Liquor Authority did not yield any fines.

“We have Ron all the time telling us, ‘Clean, clean, sanitize,” head chef Nassyr Gabrie said.

But since outbreaks continued elsewhere, the staff still ended up being jolted.



“If our busy time is from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., I have to make changes,” Longstreet said Friday. “The domino effect is going to kick in at 10 p.m. tonight.”

Remaining staff said closing at 10 p.m. will seem odd for a while.

“It’s going to put a damper on things,” one bartender said, “but it will all work out.”

Orange County officials say they are sympathetic.

“All our cases that we’re seeing right now were self-induced,” County Executive Steve Neuhaus told Spectrum News Thursday. “They’re Halloween parties, big gatherings, and some communities saying ‘Forget about it; we’re going to have massive gatherings.’ That’s what’s keeping us all down and keeping the numbers up.”

Longstreet recounted telling an employee who had just returned from a Florida vacation that she had to quarantine for 14 days before he could consider bringing her back to work.

He hopes families at home are following state rules as closely.

“Certain people aren’t listening to the rules, and maybe at home they’re not listening to the rules. It’s not the bars and the restaurants fault,” Longstreet said. “We pay attention to the rules more than anyone else because we’re little guy and we have to do this. So we must do it.”