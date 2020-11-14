DELAND, Fla. — For the first time since the start of the pandemic, live music is making its return to downtown DeLand this afternoon.

What You Need To Know 20th annual DeLand Original Music Festival to take place



Masks required, social distancing in effect



Success of the event could determine future events probability



Dozens of acts are set to perform as part of the 20th annual DeLand Original Music Festival.

The festival is expected to draw big crowds at a time when COVID-19 cases are rising.

The City of DeLand told Spectrum News 13 that commissioners approved the festival last month when COVID-19 case numbers were lower, as they identified a need to draw in people to help out businesses in the area.

How well the festival goes today could impact what is allowed in the future.

The festival will include 100 acts on 18 stages spread out across four blocks.

Measures are in place to try and mitigate the spread of the virus, including cashless transactions, limited capacity of approximately 3,000 people and mask requirements.

Organizer Philip Weidner said the festival will serve as kind of a guinea pig for the city, but people want events like these to return.

"I think it’s going be, about 90 percent of the people are really wanting it, I’ve had a few, just a couple emails saying why are you doing this, it’s going to create a super spreader blah blah blah,” said Weidner.

"We've told them, you need to follow these safety plans, and if you don’t, you’re going to risk jeopardizing yourself from having events here in DeLand again,” said Chris Graham, city of Deland community information specialist.

The city says they will be out monitoring the event to ensure that people are wearing masks, social distancing and complying with CDC guidelines. That information will be used to make decisions on what they allow moving forward.

Festival organizers say they cannot force people to comply but want everyone to follow the rules so that the event can return next year.

The festival will begin at 1 p.m. and live music is expected to continue until 1 a.m.