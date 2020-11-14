KIEL, Wis.— It’s a job Hasan Husein enjoys.

For almost four years he’s unloaded, checked and stocked parts and materials used to build equipment assemblies at Amerequip in Kiel, a small city in southern Calumet County.

“It feels good to be able to get everything in here, make sure it’s good, and have what we need,” he said. “And it feels good to see (the people building the equipment) use that.”

Amerequip engineers, tests and builds original equipment assemblies integrated into products made by a who’s who of A-list companies including John Deere, Toro, Ariens and Caterpillar.

“It includes products for the skid steer market, commercial walk-behind mowers for lawn and garden and backhoes for compact utility tractors,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Vander Zanden.

The company has been adding people throughout the year and is seeking another 20 to 25 employees including welders, machinists and assemblers. Starting pay is between $15 and $19 per hour, depending on the skills candidates bring to the job.

But it’s not all about hard skills.

“Our first criteria for hiring is high character, positive attitudes and enthusiasm,” Vander Zanden said. “If you bring that to an interview, we will hire you and train you to be a welders laser operator or a machinist. It’s great if you can come in with those skill sets but that is absolutely not necessary.”

Husein said he’s watched business pick up throughout the year and has no reservations about his job security. He actually has a long-term plan in mind.

“I plan to retire from here,” the Manitowoc resident said.

But not for another 40 or 50 years.

