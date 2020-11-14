WORCESTER, Mass. - Owner Felicio Lana provided an update on progress at the Midtown Mall in downtown Worcester on Friday to the Worcester Redevelopment Authority.

Lana says although there are no leases signed, there are two letters of intent [LOI] signed for a market and a rooftop lounge and restaurant. Each LOI is for a ten-year term with a ten year option to renew.

Lana told the WRA he expects the mall to be filled to 90 percent capacity within five to seven years.

Lana is also targeting an arcade and other small shops to occupy the lower basement level of the mall.