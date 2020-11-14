TAMPA, Fla. — The holidays are fast approaching, which can always be stressful. With the addition of a global pandemic, experts are seeing an increase in stress levels.

Mental health experts at Moffitt Cancer Center say people shouldn’t hesitate to reach out for help.

The hospital treats cancer patients, but that’s not the only thing people there are struggling with.

Experts say a cancer diagnosis, a positive COVID-19 test or being alone for the holidays are all things they’re hearing about right now.

They have a message to anyone who is struggling:

“Mentally I think one of the most important things we can do is to identify and work to maintain things we do have control over in our lives. So something as simple as nutrition and something we’re eating and putting in our bodies or our sleep patterns or the things we do throughout the day that bring us joy or happiness,” said Daniel Gaylor, a licensed clinical social worker.

Gaylor advises people that no matter what you may be dealing this holiday season, don’t forget to take care of yourself and talk to someone about how you’re feeling.​