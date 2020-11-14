CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Due to COVID-19, going out to dinner and a movie has been no simple task, but some business owners have found a way around that through drive-ins.



Drive-ins have made a huge comeback across the nation, including here in North Carolina. Carraway Village in Chapel Hill opened its own drive-in this weekend, showing new films as well as the classics a few nights a week.



“It’s a fun, cool, safe, nostalgic way to go to the movies. You know, a lot of us remember going to drive-ins as kids. It’s one of my most fondest memories, and for other people it may be something they’ve never experienced before,” says owner, Randi Emerman.



The drive-in will also host a rotation of food trucks each night, featuring anything from burgers, to gourmet popcorn, to hot chocolate.



The drive in will remain open for the foreseeable future, including during the winter months.



To see a list of showings, visit The Drive-In at Carraway Village website.