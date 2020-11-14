CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coliseum V was one of a kind in Charlotte. It had everything from virtual reality, to archery, axe throwing, arcade games, and of course, self-serve beer.

What You Need To Know Coliseum V officially closed in October due to financial struggles during COVID-19



The game bar is now liquidating most items at the location on Independence Boulevard



The next yard sale is on November 21st at 9 a.m.

It took the owner two-and-a-half years to put it together, but about one year after opening, the owner said he decided to close down.

The owner of Coliseum V, Philip McHugh, said like most kids, his son Kaden loves playing foosball.

“He loves interacting and he loves having fun,” McHugh said as he played the game with his son.

He knew many adults were also kids at heart. It’s why he opened Coliseum V last September.

“There are tons of wonderful breweries, but I want more stuff for the adult crowd,” McHugh said.

But then COVID-19 hit, and his business was at a standstill.

“Under the current environment the business was not able to sustain itself,” McHugh said.

So he decided after owning the business for just over a year to shut it down. Saturday he held a yard sale to liquidate all the items.

Ashely Johnson is a family friend who helped organize the items for sale.

“It’s sad, this was his life dream,” Johnson said. “I saw him developing it and leading up to it.”

Inside the bar, there are all sorts of items for sale, including bar materials, game arcades, theatrical equipment, furniture, Halloween decorations, and much more. McHugh said he learned from this experience.

“As a leader once taught me, I don't think you fully understand until weeks if not months after the event has taken place,” McHugh said.

McHugh said it’s tough to see these items go, but for now, he is focusing elsewhere.

“I will go on,” McHugh said. “I have a number of other businesses and a number of other responsibilities.”

Responsibilities like spending time with his son, which he said is worth more than any business.