WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump spoke in the Rose Garden on Friday, his first comments since Joe Biden was projected winner of the presidential election.

For the first time, the president — who has refused to concede the election in favor of his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden — seemed uncertain about the future of his administration. After saying the country “hopefully” will not go into a complete lockdown, Trump added: “This administration will not go into lockdown.”

"Whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be,” Trump added. “I guess time will tell."

It was the closest the president has come to admitting that the presidential election, which the Associated Press called for Biden, might not end with him in office for a second term.

During Friday’s address, Trump simultaneously praised his administration’s efforts to shepherd through a COVID vaccine while making no mention of the skyrocketing numbers across the country.

Coronavirus cases are surging across the United States, with over 10.7 million total people having contracted the disease and new cases soaring to all-time highs of at least 120,000 per day over the past week.

In the Rose Garden Friday, the president touted the recent announcement from pharmaceutical company Pfizer that they have developed a COVID vaccine that is 90% effective in preventing the virus.

President Trump incorrectly highlighted Pfizer’s vaccine as an achievement of Operation Warp Speed, the administration’s public-private partnership for developing and distributing a COVID vaccine.

The reality of the relationship between Pfizer and Operation Warp Speed is somewhat more nuanced: Pfizer did not receive federal funding to develop its vaccine but instead has invested billions of dollars of its own funds. However, the U.S. government did purchase 100 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer.

If approved, the federal government may fund the vaccine’s distribution, which includes a partnership with thousands of U.S. pharmacies.

As part of Operation Warp Speed, the president said the vaccine will be available for the most vulnerable members of the population as soon as this year. It could be available to the general public by April 2021, Trump noted.

The president couldn’t help but mention one of his most vocal opponents, New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying his administration will not send the vaccine to the state because its governor “doesn’t trust where the vaccine is coming from.”

“We won't be delivering it (the vaccine) to New York until we have authorization to do so and that pains me to say that,” the president said.

While it is true that Gov. Cuomo has been highly critical of the president’s response to COVID, he has not said outright that he wouldn’t accept a vaccine from the Trump administration.

“It's good news, bad news, George. The good news is that the Pfizer tests look good and we'll have a vaccine shortly,” Cuomo told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Monday. “The bad news is that it's about 2 months before Joe Biden takes over and that means this administration is going to be implementing a vaccine plan. The vaccine plan is very important. It's probably the most ambitious undertaking since COVID began.”

Cuomo maintains that the president’s distribution plan, which relies on partnerships with national chain pharmacies, will prevent hard-hit rural communities from accessing the vaccine.

Speaking along with the president Friday, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed’s Chief Science Advisor, expressed confidence Americans could be vaccinated as soon as December. Both Pfizer and Moderna, one company that did receive federal funding, are in the final stages of vaccine development.

“We plan to have enough vaccine doses available for use in the U.S. population to immunize about 20 million individuals in the month of December and another 25 to 30 million per month on an ongoing basis,” Dr. Slaoui said.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, has previously warned that a vaccine would not be widely available until at least mid-2021.

Dr. Slaoui emphasized the vaccine development process was not being rushed for political reasons.

“It is important to note that this progress has been achieved without any political interference. I said it many times,” he said. “Every step has been and is being judged by independent expert bodies.”

Earlier this week, President Trump claimed Pfizer delayed their announcement of a successful vaccine until after the election.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Vice President Mike Pence also spoke in the Rose Garden Friday. Vice President Pence mentioned the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations around the country but said Americans should be cheered by the news of coming vaccines.

“As we see cases rising around the country, as we see hospitalizations rising around the country, I want to encourage the American people with the news,” Pence said.

“The good news today, is that help is on the way …. The cavalry is coming.”