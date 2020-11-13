ST. CLOUD, Fla. — One local business is giving back to their community this holiday season.

Michael Reilly and his son Michael Reilly Jr. have been running Shamrock Auto Body in St. Cloud for nearly 20 years now.

With the help of We Dare 2 Care, they created the Jingle Bell Ball to generate gifts for children in need. While this year the ball is canceled due to COVID-19, the toys are still ringing in.

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: Michael Reilly and his son have been running Shamrock Auto Body in St. Cloud for nearly 20 years now… Giving back is always at the top of their list. And this holiday season they’re doing just that w/the help of We Dare 2 Care. @MyNews13 #News13Osceola #StCloud pic.twitter.com/wpJZ1vV5Eh — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) November 13, 2020

"When you give the kids those toys, you give the families that are in need what they need help with what they're looking for. That smile, that twinkle in their eye, that 'thank you' you get from them is better than anything else you’ll get from them," Reilly Jr. said.

On Saturday November 14 they will host a drive thru event to encourage donations.

Residents can drop off toys on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shamrock Auto Body, located at 1107 Eastern Ave, St Cloud, FL 34769.

For those who choose to get out of their cars, they can meet Santa, have their faces painted, enjoy the music and check out the food vendors.