NATIONWIDE — Ring has recalled its second generation video camera doorbells due to a burn and fire hazard.

What You Need To Know Model number 5UM5E5



350,000 U.S. units, 8,700 Canadian units



Cases of battery overheating causing fire, burn hazards

Approximately 350,000 units in the U.S. have been recalled, as well as 8,700 in Canada.

Ring received 85 incident reports due to incorrect doorbell screws, 23 of which the doorbell ignited and caused minor property damage. There have been eight reports of minor burns.

Consumers with model number 5UM5E5 are advised to stop installing the doorbells and contact Ring for revised installation instructions.

To check if your video doorbell is included in the recall you can visit Ring's website or app.