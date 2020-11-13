WASHINGTON, D.C. — The path to United States citizenship just got a little more challenging in the wake of a Friday announcement from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The federal agency released their plans to implement a new version of the U.S. citizenship test that will require applicants to answer more questions about the country’s history and civics.

“USCIS has diligently worked on revising the naturalization test since 2018, relying on input from experts in the field of adult education to ensure that this process is fair and transparent,” said USCIS Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow in a statement. “Naturalization allows immigrants to become fully vested members of American society, with the same rights and responsibilities as citizens by birth, and offering a fair test, which prepares naturalization applicants for these responsibilities, is of upmost (sic) importance to our agency.”

The revised test requires candidates answer 12 questions correctly out of 20 total. Previously, candidates had to answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly. The passing score of 60% remains the same.

Anyone applying for citizenship after Dec. 1, 2020 will be required to take the new test. Applicants who are 65 years old or older and have at least 20 years of lawful permanent resident status will still be able to take the shorter version of the test, answering a total of ten questions.

The agency also requires those applying for citizenship to pass an English language test, the requirements of which remain unchanged.

USCIS offers study guides containing questions about U.S. history, politics, the Constitution, and more. For previous iterations of the test, applicants were instructed to study a list of 100 possible questions. The new study guide, updated alongside Fridays’ announcement, now includes 128 questions, with several changes to already existing topics.

One new question is politically relevant, given the recent presidential elections in the United States, and it asks: “Why is the Electoral College important?”

The acceptable answers, according to USCIS, is either “it decides who is elected president” or “ it provides a compromise between the popular election of the president and congressional selection.”

The changes, which experts say will likely make gaining U.S. citizenship harder, are one of several measures implemented over the course of the Trump administration in an effort to curb immigration.

Trump has lowered the cap for refugee admissions each year of his presidency, dropping them to a record low of 15,000 for 2021. The administration also narrowed eligibility this year, restricting which refugees are selected for resettlement to certain categories, including people persecuted because of religion and Iraqis whose assistance to the U.S. put them in danger.

The Trump administration also has rolled back other humanitarian protections, like Temporary Protected Status for 400,000 immigrants fleeing natural disasters or violence.

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to raise the annual refugee cap to 125,000 when he takes office in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.