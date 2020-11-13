ORLANDO, Fla. — With the recent rise in coronavirus cases in Orange County Public Schools and other districts, parents are wondering whether the state's eventual decision on hybrid learning options will allow them to be able to keep their kids at home next semester.

Orange County mom Kristine Harris says she gets constant calls from her child’s school, Bridgewater Middle, about new coronavirus cases popping up on campus.

“There’s somebody on campus with a positive test, I mean, I’m not kidding when I say it’s multiple times a week even,” Harris said.

According to data from Orange County Public Schools, cases are on the rise.

This week alone, the district has seen 110 new coronavirus cases in students and staff.

Dr. Pino shows data on #COVID19 in school-aged children. You can see from September to now there’s been a significant increase in cases in this demographic. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/bjxyaLqbsG — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) November 12, 2020

Students are only eight weeks away from the new semester, and parents still have no clue what schools’s going to look like then.

“Just leaving everyone feeling confused, frustrated, you know just lost a little,” Harris said.

The Florida Department of Education told Spectrum News three weeks ago that they should have a decision on hybrid learning options by mid-November. Those options keep class sizes down by allowing many students to learn from home.

But the state has still not given any word on whether they will fund, much less allow, those options in 2021.

“It just really leaves us in a bind in the fact that we can’t make long-term decisions,” Harris said.

School districts, including Orange and Seminole counties, have asked the state to continue the options to help with social distancing.

Edgewater High School teacher Ashley Modesto worries bringing all students back could compound the number of positive cases in schools.

“When you look at a school when it’s completely full, if you look at the hallways, if you look at the bathrooms, if you look at the cafeteria, there is no room, there is no room for social distancing,” Modesto said.

We reached out to the DOE Thursday to see if they could offer any idea of when a decision might come in. We have not heard back from them yet.

“It’s just so frustrating overall,” Harris said.

Spectrum News did ask Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran about this a couple weeks ago when he and U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visited Orlando. He said then that their goal is to give parents as many options as possible, which could be a good sign for the hybrid learning models.

But in the same breath he talked about how their goal is to get as many students back learning in the classroom as possible.