OCOEE, Fla. — An Ocoee man is back home with his family after a nearly two month battle with COVID-19.

Dave Theobald was in the hospital for over 50 days, the majority of which he was in a coma.

He is now 80 pounds lighter and ready to start recovering from coronavirus.

His wife also contracted the virus.

"I'm pretty sure I got it from him," Pam Theobald said. "I felt fine the days he was first sick."

The difference between their experiences is that Pam returned home about a week after testing positive.

Inside the Theobald home, a humming sound emerges from a machine providing Dave with oxygen to help him breathe.

"Next thing I really remember is waking up at Select Specialty Hospital November 2," Dave Theobald says.

Dave was admitted to Select Specialty Hospital on October 29 for COVID-19 recovery.

A physician-led team successfully deployed a treatment plan that liberated him from the ventilator, removed his tracheotomy and feeding tube, and provided physical, occupational, speech and respiratory therapy.



Holding back tears he fights to say his sons and family are moments he won't get back from being in a coma.​

Before heading home, he was given a welcome home drive by parade from his students at Central Florida Christian Academy.

"The kids prayed for you," his wife, a principal at the school said.

With coronavirus cases on the rise once again, Dave hopes more and more people will take the virus seriously.

"This is no joke," Dave said. "Politics aside, this is not a political thing, this is real. I would tell people to be careful.”

Dave received multiple different treatments. First he was given a flu shot. He also received remdesivir, convalescent plasma and ventilator treatment.

He now will begin physical therapy to help him build his strength to walk on his own.

He is hoping to be back at school teaching in January.

To this day, Dave still doesn't know how he contracted the coronavirus.