BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As scientists continue the round-the-clock work of developing a safe vaccine for COVID-19, health care systems in Central Florida are planning how to distribute the vaccine.

What You Need To Know Plans are underway in Central Florida on how to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine when one is available



Health First in Brevard County has already ordered high-tech freezers to store the vaccine



The freezers can hold at least 2,000 doses of vaccine each

Health First has four hospitals spread out across Brevard County.

Dr. Jeffrey Stalnaker is chief clinic officer. He says they are keeping close watch on the race for a vaccine.

“We don't think we will get a lot of warning when the vaccine is going to arrive, we hope it arrives tomorrow, but we just got to ready for it,” said Stalnaker.

In preparation Health First ordered two high tech freezers to store the vaccine.

“It has to be stored in ultra-cold," Stalnaker said. "The size we ordered can store at least 2,000 doses per freezer.”

Hospital officials are still working on where exactly they will distribute the doses.

“We will make it available in key locations across in the county, where it is most convenient for our associates," Stalnaker said.

Moving forward Health First continues to work with leaders on who will get the vaccine.

“We know there is prioritizing our long term care citizens, around individuals that are vulnerable but we have not been guidance yet," Stalnaker said. "But we have been told health care working will be prioritized."

With more than 200,000 deaths nationwide and 17,000 here in Florida, Stalnaker said a vaccine is key.

“We are excited ... this is what our country needs," he said.

Orange County officials said they say they have several freezers ready to store the vaccine and they be working with the state on distribution once the vaccine is available.