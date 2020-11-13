VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is changing the way they deal with people in mental crisis.

Wednesday afternoon Florida Power & Light presented Sheriff Chitwood and SMA Healthcare with a $10,000 check to buy 12 iPads.

Those iPads will be used to provide a quick link between deputies on the streets and mental health experts through virtual calls whenever they are needed.

“If it comes down to it and the decision is made that we think that they need to speak to a licensed professional for time constraints, you can just get the person and do a Zoom call on the iPad and hand the iPad to the person in crisis, or hand the iPad to the family member and then we can get a plan together where we may not even have to show up or may not even have to use force,” said Chitwood describing the program, which he believes is the first of its kind in Florida.

SMA Healthcare is hopeful this program could result in fewer Baker Acts and more people getting the help they need instead of ending up behind bars.

“The fact that some someone is there to help as opposed to put hand cuffs on them or take them to jail, I think is really an asset, so it is a pathway to a better solution" said SMA Healthcare COO Dr. Rhonda Harvey.

Chitwood hopes to test out this new program in Deltona starting in January. If it goes well, his department will roll it out county wide.