As the orientation for new members of the House of Representatives kicked off its first sessions on Friday, the biennial process looked different this year, with members-elect and staff masked and spread far apart in each session.

The orientation is a chance for members to meet their future colleagues, learn the ins and outs of Capitol Hill, and start establishing their D.C. offices before they officially start in January.

On Friday, members received an orientation on one of the first key steps to becoming a member of congress: hiring their staff.

In a socially-distanced auditorium at the otherwise-closed Capitol Visitor Center, they heard from a panel of four former House chiefs of staff.

This year, members-elect will also receive a single paid staffer to help with the transition, a departure from years past.

The Congressional Management Foundation, which offers guidance to new members, recommends elected representatives first hire a Chief of Staff and a core team, then hire the rest of their staff after January, which is typically a “slow legislative month.”

But after a Friday morning session on COVID-19 protocols, one Republican member-elect spoke out against one of the minimum precautions being taken on the Hill: masks.

“I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive,” representative-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wrote on Twitter. “In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks. My body, my choice.”

Congresswoman-elect Greene, who expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories in a series of online videos, was seen wearing a mask with an American flag at the Capitol on Friday. She is a staunch supporter of President Trump, who has called her a “future Republican Star.”

Greene’s comments come as the U.S. continues to break records for the number of new daily coronavirus cases and hospitalizations and as another 1,100 Americans died on Thursday. Masks are required on the House side of the Capitol.

The lottery through which new members choose their congressional offices has been moved to December, another change this year.

Still, 14 House races have yet to be called, including contests in New York, California, Iowa and Utah. Those candidates are still invited to this month’s orientation in the meantime, which will run through Dec. 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.