COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somewhere along his journey to make the perfect cookie, Brad Kaplan decided to quit his day job as an engineer to become an entrepreneur.

“I was doing just controlled experiments in my kitchen where I would write things down, then I would hold everything constant and I would do something different. I would change one ingredient and I would pull something else from constant and try another ingredient, so I learned what every single thing did to the cookie,” said Kaplan.

What You Need To Know Brad Kaplan is the founder of Lion Cub's Cookies, a new Central Ohio business



Lion Cub's Cookies offers delivery, a business model Kaplan wasn't anticipating at first



Lion Cub's Cookies will be opening a storefront in the Columbus suburb of Grandview in 2021

The result is a six pound, gooey Lion Cub’s Cookie. Kaplan launched the business just a few months ago and says he did struggle to find a name at first.

“I was just thinking of things I did as a kid and I wrote it down on my phone and showed my brother. One, it’s extremely unique and memorable, like what does a lion cub have to do with a cookie? Absolutely nothing, but that’s why there’s such an opportunity.”

Kaplan says his business has taken a much different direction during the pandemic, focusing heavily on delivery. But he will be opening a store front in the Columbus suburb of Grandview in 2021.

“People ask often, ‘Are you thinking about expanding?’ Well, in the back of my head, yes, but what’s most important is let’s get Grandview right, let’s prefect everything there and then we’ll start looking at other places in central Ohio.”

For more information about Lion Cub’s Cookies you can visit their website.