DELAND, Fla. — Music is returning to the streets of downtown DeLand this Saturday for the city’s first music festival since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It's part of the 20th annual DeLand Original Music Festival, which a city spokesperson said was approved by city commissioners back in October.

What You Need To Know Saturday's DeLand Original Music Festival would be the first event of its kind in the city since the start of the pandemic



The even will include 100 acts across 18 stages on four city blocks Saturday



Capacity will be capped at 3,000 people, the event will be completely cashless, and masks will be required

“What they saw was the need for more special events in downtown because they do help out our businesses but they also felt there was a need to have a safety plan in place,” said Chris Graham.

Philip Weidner, the organizer of the festival, began setting up for the event with crew Friday afternoon. He believes this could be one of the first public music festivals to happen in the state since the pandemic.

“So we are kind of the guinea pig out there, they are going to be watching us,” said Weidner.

The festival is set to include 100 acts across 18 stages spread around four city blocks this Saturday.

“I think it’s going be, about 90% of the people are really wanting it, I’ve had a few, jut a couple emails saying why are you doing this, it's going to create a super spreader," said Weidner.

The city asked Weidner to stick to a safety plan for the event. That plan includes things like limiting capacity to about 3,000 people, going completely cashless, and requiring masks.

“We have sanitation sinks at every entrance way, we have face masks available to people who don’t have one because we do require face masks throughout the entire event," said Weidner. "We are going to have sanitation scheduled wiping chairs down constantly throughout the event, announcements saying what need to be done, social distancing, stuff like that.”​

Weidner has held events like this for years, but he knows the risk he is taking this time with the city keeping a close eye on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compliance.

“We told them look, you need to follow these safety plans and if you don’t, you are going to risk jeopardizing yourself for having events here in DeLand again," said Graham. "So they realize that there is an inherent risk with having this event and you know if the numbers continue to increase we are going to have to reevaluate how we move forward with special events.”

But Weidner explained he is confident they can pull this off safely.

“Obviously we can’t force anyone to do anything but we are trying to get everyone to play along with the rules so we can be back here next year,” said Weidner.

The festival is slated to take place from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.. You can find more information here. ​