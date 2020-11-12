CHICOPEE, Mass. - Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but the holiday season is looking a lot different this year with new restrictions and travel advisories because of coronavirus.

That's why Larry Katz, President of Arnold's Meats in Chicopee, says turkey sales are lower than they have ever been.

"We do a lot of turkey sales with companies and a lot of companies are not doing it this year compared to last year, some probably aren't even in existence," said Katz.

Katz said wholesale turkey sales are down, which means Arnold's Meats isn't selling as many this holiday season.

"Your restaurants and caterers aren't doing it this year and have to be separated and don't have the space to do it," said Katz.

Katz said customers who are buying turkeys aren't buying the bigger birds. He credits this to restrictions and limitations on social gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"A lot of your homeowners where normally they get 25 to 30 pound turkeys are using 10 to 12 pound turkeys because they aren't having the crowds of people they usually would," said Katz.

In the 40 years Arnold's Meats has been around, coronavirus has created a new set of obstacles unlike before.

"I have never seen anything like this, not only in Thanksgiving with turkey sales but just in general, I have never seen anything like this," said Katz.