TAMPA, Fla. — Grammy Award-winning singer The Weeknd will take the stage at the upcoming Super Bowl LV halftime show.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, celebrated joining the ranks of elite performers who have headlined the game in years past.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” the 30-year-old said in a statement. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

For the second year in a row, the Super Bowl’s halftime show will be put on in collaboration with Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation. Jesse Collins will serve as executive producer, and Hamish Hamilton will serve as director for what Roc Nation says “is sure to be a transcendent performance.”

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry,” Roc Nation founder Shawn JAY-Z Carter said in a statement. “This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

Tesfaye is already a star in his own right — in the past decade along, the singer has earned three Grammy Awards, was named as one of the most influential people of 2020 by Time Magazine, and became one of the most listened to artists in the world on Spotify.

Still, the “Blinding Lights” singer will join a select group of performers who have performed at the Super Bowl, one of the “most-watched” musical performances of the year with upwards of 100 million viewers, per Roc Nation’s estimates.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the stage at Super Bowl LIV in Miami in February of this year. Other previous performers include Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna, and more.

Thursday’s announcement did not clarify how the performance will take into account health safety protocols in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Raymond James stadium, where the Super Bowl is set to be held, has implemented a number of safety protocols, including limiting the capacity of the stadium’s over 65,000 seats, banning tailgating of any kind, and requiring all attendees to wear a mask.

"The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most anticipated performances of the year and we are thrilled to welcome The Weeknd to the stage," Pepsi’s Vice President of Marketing Todd Kaplan wrote in a statement. "After a year that’s largely been void of live music, we can’t wait to watch The Weeknd transform the world’s biggest stage with his limitless talent and creativity, delivering what will most certainly be an unforgettable performance that will be remembered for years to come."