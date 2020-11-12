PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Today was the state of the Port at Port Canaveral, last year 2020 was projected to be a record year for one of the largest ports in the country but with COVID things are looking quite different.

What You Need To Know Port Canaveral businesses were hurt by the shutdown of the cruise industry during the COVID-19 pandemic



Business owners are calling for cruises to resume



A CDC conditional sail order is in effect until November 2021

Fish Lips co-owner Michael Schwarz says it's about time cruise ships come back to the port

“We are surviving and its an intricate part of our business and all businesses at the port,” Schwarz said.

The time frame is still unclear, Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray said, explaining individual ships have to get ready and color code ships on COVID status.

“The CDC and cruise lines have to make sure they are in sync with one another, testing capabilities on board,“ Murray said.

Here's what needs to happen: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conditional sail order is in effect until November 2021 which means trial runs of cruising itinerary with no passengers, the requirement for onboard testing for guests and crew, and cruising being restricted to seven days or less at 50% capacity.

“It wont be until after the first of next year and the cruise lines have indicated that by canceling their sailings through December, but its given them that opportunity to work on the first stage of the process,” Murray said.

Because cruise ships come from all over the world, getting back to sailing involves the world to be on the same page. Although his restaurant is staying afloat for now, Schwarz is looking forward to seeing cruise passengers walk through these doors again.

“As long as the world works on it together then us in the port will benefit," he said. “I'm hoping to see a 10 or 15% increase once they get back to business.”

The CDC is also requiring ships to have an outbreak management plan and the number of ships cannot exceed potential demand on local public health resources. ​