CLEVELAND — Looking for work can be a full-time job itself and knowing where to look can be the key to landing the perfect job. Job seekers will often check job boards for postings, but that's not always helpful for people who are looking for part-time or temporary contracted work.

That's a problem Trialogue is trying to solve.

What You Need To Know Trialogue is a new company that works to help contractors find part-time and temporary work with nonprofits



Nonprofits partner with Trialogue to post jobs to their site



Trialogue vets contractors for the job openings and sends the most qualified ones to the nonprofits for consideration

Owner Tom Sarago said he noticed a gap in the employment world for contractors wanting to work with nonprofits, so he created a company to fill the void.



"And then it just hit me. This is a Trialogue. A Trialogue essentially is a three-way conversation that's a dialogue of the three parties. It's us, it's the nonprofit, and it's the contractor. And we sort of play middle man, introduce everyone," said Sarago.



Sarago started working with his business partners to create Trialogue just over a year ago. The company model is simple: It allows nonprofits to post jobs to Trialogue's website and in turn Trialogue vets potential candidates sending the best ones to the nonprofit for consideration. Candidates are able to apply for other jobs once they complete a job they're on but Sarago said his hope is that there will be ample opportunities for all.



"We understand that there's a lot of people out there. There's 175 people so far that are registered locally that need work. I would rather, I would want to see that work done number one is that it's done correctly and that the nonprofit organizations are happy with that relationship. They may end up working with that person down the road on their own and they're free to do that but if there's opportunities to sort of spread the wealth between other candidates I'd much rather see that happen."



Sarago also said transparency is a goal of the company. They want both contractors and non-profits to know exactly what's expected of each party from the start.



"It's very important that these job descriptions are also very transparent. So they'll not only show the start date and an end date, I mean a real close to realistic as possible start and end date, but it'll also show the fee for the position. I think that's important. I think we're in a position now it's 2020 we shouldn't be applying for jobs that we don't know what they pay. I'm a firm believer in that."



Trialogue is still working to build its network of nonprofits, but they hope to start posting jobs in the next few weeks.