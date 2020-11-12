LAKE SUPERIOR, Wis.— Lake Superior is adding on a new fishery this month in northern Wisconsin. What used to be a bustling industry in the past has now only a handful of companies left.

Right off the shores of Lake Superior sits a brand new fishery – the Red Cliff Fish Company, located in Red Cliff. The fish company was started for one important reason.

"The Red Cliff Fish Company was created for our fisherman: Our generations and generations of fisherman that have grown up fishing, have almost a need to fish traditionally and non-traditionally and that the fact the Red Cliff Fish Company is in Red Cliff gives the tribal members a great support system," Daisy Perez DeFoe, the manager of Red Cliff Fish Company, says.

Not only will it be a great support system for the fisherman, but the Fish Company also has some high standards for getting their catch out to customers.

"Something that is going to really set us apart here at the Red Cliff Fish Company is that we process the fish as fast as we can and get it to your plate within hours of coming off the dock," Gabrielle VanBegren says.

Their support for their fisherman is another way the company sets its self apart.

"We give our fishermen a living rate for their catch and we make sure our fishermen are taken care of... I am very proud.. because we are taking care of our community members and our fishermen. The fact that they can sell to us, to someone who understands their culture and their tradition and their need to fish is a great opportunity for them and for us."

They're also taking care of the community and the environment.

"Our goal is to be a zero-waste sustainable facility so all of the fish waste that comes out of our facility will be brought just down the road to the Red Cliff community farm and we will be composting it for use at the farm and for use in the community."

Their goal of zero-waste isn't just to be sustainable. This will also allow them to be a part of something bigger than themselves.

"Our chairman Rick Peterson had some words to share: 'Food sovereignty has been a long time goal for the Red Cliff community as well as economic development. Commercial fishing has been at the heart of those goals for generations and this facility will help accomplish them now and for future generations.'"

So, what does the future hold for this brand new company? Only time will tell but those who are putting their heart and soul into the work, think it will go on just swimmingly.

"I feel very confident that the Red Cliff Fish Company name is here and here to stay and will grow exponentially as the years go by."