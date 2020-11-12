Local malls in the Rochester area are now gearing up for the upcoming holiday season.

Both Eastview and The Mall at Greece Ridge malls have announced that their extended holiday hours will begin Monday.

Santa Claus is still coming with his elves, but with precautions of course. He will be at both malls from December 4 through Christmas Eve.

Mall officials are asking all patrons to continue to follow all COVID-19 guidelines, and to make reservations in advance to visit Santa.

