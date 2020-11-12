DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Eta is impacting our coastal communities with beach erosion and sea turtles washing back onto shore.

What You Need To Know Sea turtle nesting season is over, but "washback season" runs through November





Do not put a washed back turtle back in the ocean, flag down a lifeguard





Any washed back baby turtle needs to be taken to Marine Science Center for care

Nesting season in Volusia County wrapped up at the end of October. For the past week or so, teams have been monitoring baby sea turtle activity during "washback season," where turtles get swept up with seawood onto shore after heavy winds.

On Thursday, Eta caused that as well.

The Volusia County Sea Turtle Habitat Conservation Plan aims to rehab turtles who are swept up. If you see one, you're urged to not put it back in the ocean.

"Make sure it's in a safe, quiet place and not in danger, and either get in touch with our Volusia County Beach Safety Division or flag down a lifeguard or beach safety officer," said conservation program manager Ryan Chabot.

Turtles are taken to the Marine Science Center in Ponce Inlet for care.

Officials say the turtles normally feel sick, tired and hungry after going through that ordeal, and need the help to get better.

Washback season is usually from August to November, so something to look out for again next year.

Volusia County Beach Safety Captain Tamra Malphurs said the storm has caused some beach erosion as well, but nothing to be concerned about.