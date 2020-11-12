Eight members of a military peacekeeping force were killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt, including six Americans, the coalition force announced Thursday.

The international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement has confirmed the deaths of eight peacekeepers in a helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai region.

The Multinational Force and Observers said six Americans, a French and a Czech were killed. It said a ninth peacekeeper survived and was evacuated for medical treatment.

In a statement shared on the Department of Defense Twitter account, Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said, "we are saddened by the loss of 6 US and 2 partner nation service members in a helicopter crash in the Sinai Peninsula operating with the Multinational Force and Observers."

"Yesterday we recognized the sacrifice of millions who have defended our nation, and today we are reminded of the last full measure our warriors may pay for their service," he added.

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its "deepest sorrow" in a statement.

The force says there is no indication the crash was “anything except an accident.” The peacekeepers are responsible for monitoring troops levels and protecting free navigation in the area.

Thirteen countries contribute troops to the force, with the U.S. providing the largest contingent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.