STATEWIDE — Since March, more than 850,000 people have contracted the coronavirus in Florida.

After seeing positivity rates decline towards the end of summer, they are starting to trend back up, and hospitalizations are also on the rise.

Earlier this week the Florida Department of Health reported nearly 6,000 new coronavirus cases.

It's a trend that Advent Health Pediatrics Chair Dr. Akinyemi Ajayi believes will continue.

“Obviously the numbers are nothing quite like what we had around May-June when things had a peak initially,” Ajayi said. “ We are definitely beginning to see a rise, which is exactly what we thought would happen as more cases occurred.”

Right now, roughly 3,000 people are in hospitals across the state for the coronavirus according to the latest data from the Agency for Health Care Administration. Ajayi believes people need to be sensible and what needs to be done to keep the spread of the virus down.

“The best way to imagine dealing with coronavirus is to imagine you need a tripod approach,” Ajayi said. "So it has three legs: You have social distancing, hand washing, and mask wearing. If you remove any of the three legs of the tripod, everything falls over.”

And as we now enter flu season, the timing of seeing an increase in positivity rates for coronavirus is not ideal.

“The issue may not be whether we are overwhelmed by COVID on its own, or just a pull on the system,” Ajayi said. “It’s everything else with COVID that creates a bottleneck.

So far more than 17,000 people have died from the coronavirus here in Florida.

Ajayi also believes there is no concern right now for a ventilator shortage or that there will be one in the near future.