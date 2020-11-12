ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company is set to release its fourth quarter results on Thursday.

What You Need To Know Disney release 4th quarter earnings



Company's parks segment has been hit hard by pandemic



In September, Disney announced it would lay off 28,000 workers in the segment

Many of Disney's business segments have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, including its theme parks.

In its third quarter earnings report, released on August 4, Disney said that its Parks, Experiences and Products segment took a $3.5 billion hit due the shutdown of its theme parks.

In March, Disney announced its U.S. theme parks would closed due to the pandemic. By July, Disney World's theme parks reopened to the public but with certain coronavirus restrictions in place, including limited capacity and face mask requirements.

Disney's California theme parks—Disneyland and Disney California Adventure—remain closed because of the state's strict coronavirus protocols.

The company announced in late September it would lay off 28,000 employees in its parks segment.

Disney executives will discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings with investors at 4:30 p.m. ET.