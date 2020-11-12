ASHLAND, Wis.— It may not seem like the greatest time to start a brand new business in Northern Wisconsin, but one couple decided regardless of challenges, there was no time like the present.

Between Lake Superior and Highway 2 in Ashland sits a soon-to-be staple in the community: Antler Specialty Goods.

The business is a new mobile retail and coffee shop. It started just two months ago, in a small town, in the middle of a pandemic.

"We decided to build it and see what happens. And we just thought we’d try it, you know?" Annalisa Thewis says. "We didn’t want to wait any longer; we wanted to do our own thing so we went for it."

To start building, they needed a trailer. They didn't have to look any further than their own community.

"We were on a walk one day and found a 1960s-like Shasta camper and we bought it on the spot and started from scratch," Hunter Thewis says.

And so, with a few borrowed tools, they built it from scratch.

Yet, being mobile still has its problems.

"You’re always fixing stuff and you're always dealing with the weather."

That's not just speculation. After just one month of being in business, the generator broke. The couple is taking it as just one more lesson this endeavor has taught them.

"I think even though we have only been open for two months, the amount that we have learned in 47 days, or whatever it has been, is just astronomical."

Another lesson they've learned? They need to adjust their expectations of their customer base.

"Being in a small town, we thought, 'Yeah, tourism would be the majority [of our business],' but turns out our regulars, the locals, have really come through."

And that local love has made all of the difference.

"We love our regulars, and the fact that we have regulars blows our minds every day. Every time someone comes back, I’m like 'Hello!'. It's been wonderful."

But as tourist season, already hard-hit by the pandemic, is coming to a close and colder temperatures are looming, their mobile shop is going into hibernation soon.

"We all know in the Northwoods it can beautiful or it can dump 46 inches of snow in 16 hours like it did last year. So you know with the unpredictability, our end date is mid-November."

That unpredictability leaves yet another question mark. They're not sure when they'll get back to serving their regulars in the spring.

"Again, weather can be difficult. We can have snow until June so who knows. But we would like to get on the road in May and get back to serving."