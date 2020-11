Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski has tested positive for the coronavirus. Lewandowski recently traveled to Pennsylvania to assist Trump’s efforts to contest the state’s election results.

He said Thursday he believes he was infected in Philadelphia and he’s not experiencing any symptoms.

Lewandowski appeared with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani at an event last Saturday outside a landscaping company and lobbed unfounded accusations of voter fraud as the race was called for Trump’s challenger, now-President-elect Joe Biden.

Lewandowski was also at the election night party at the White House last week linked to several virus cases.

Numerous White House and campaign officials have tested positive in the last week, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, White House political affairs director Brian Jack, and Trump political adviser David Bossie.

On Nov. 2, Lewandowski shared a photo from aboard Air Force One alongside Bossie, as well as a number of others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.