BRIDGEPORT, Calif. — A sheriff’s department in California has opened a double homicide investigation after a snowplow driver unearthed two bodies on the side of a highway.

What You Need To Know The Mono County Sheriff's Office in California opened a double homicide investigation after a snowplow driver saw two bodies



The driver alerted authorities after seeing the bodies on the side of Highway 395 outside of Bridgeport



Authorities confirmed neither victim, a man and a woman, were local to the area



Authorities will not release the names of the victims until next of kin have been notified

The bodies were spotted approximately ten miles north of Bridgeport, a town located near California’s border with Nevada.

The Mono County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) on Tuesday released a statement saying a CalTrans snowplow driver had observed the two bodies on the side of Highway 395 early Monday morning. After notifying authorities, the MCSO and California Highway Patrol arrived on scene to investigate and shut down the highway for several hours.

“It was determined that the man and woman had been murdered, and MCSO has taken the lead on the homicide investigation,” the statement read in part. “Additional details will be released as they become available, provided the investigation will not be compromised.”

Authorities will not release the names of the victims until next of kin has been notified, the department added. However, the MCSO did reveal that neither of the deceased were local to Mono county, describing the incident as “specific and targeted.”

Officials maintain there is no ongoing threat in the local area.

Spectrum News has reached out to the Mono County Sheriff’s Office for comment.