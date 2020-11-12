NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — As businesses try to scrape together any money they have left to stay open, the coronavirus pandemic has left others with no choice but to lock up for good.

Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern in North Tonawanda is yet another locally loved spot that had to turn its lights off indefinitely.

Stephen Brown, who co-owns the business with his wife Lynda Brown, held back tears as he thanked the community for support.

"Thank you for all who did support us and I'm hoping and praying we'll be back," he said.

Brown says running Brownie's was his lifelong dream — a dream that he now has to give up, not by his choice.

"COVID-19 hit and everything just went upside down,” he said.

Even with some aid that the state provided, the Browns say it wasn't enough. On top of that, the more restrictions and guidelines they had to follow, like four to a table and closing at 10 p.m., made it very difficult to run the business.

"There isn't enough income coming in to pay the bills. Because of the restrictions we didn't have the capacity to do what we used to be doing the restrictions killed us,” he said.

The Browns took Spectrum News on a tour of the facility and described all the work they've done, from installing televisions in bathrooms to expanding outside to use a smoker to make great food. They said they wish they could continue to do more.

Stephen Brown recently broke the news to the community through a Facebook Live. He says he was overwhelmed by the amount of support and love from the community.

"Thank you so much, I don't know if I can get to every single message but, my lord what a great response,” he said.

The Browns say they never thought they were going to fall victim to this ruthless pandemic. They tell Spectrum News that they feel like politics played a big part in the reason they had to shut down.

"The second stimulus package was approved in the House in May. It went to the Senate and it’s still sitting there. I don't want to play politics, I just want for one day for our politicians to put everything aside, get back into session, and get this money approved for us. We're dying out here, man,” said Stephen Brown.

Congressman Brian Higgins says he feels the federal government didn't respond to the pandemic correctly. He says with new leadership in the White House, people like the Browns will get the support they should have had months ago.

"This was no fault of theirs. This was a failure of the federal government to respond in an aggressive and coordinated way," Higgins said.

The Browns say they plan to try and open up one more time in the near future to let anyone with gift cards use what's left.