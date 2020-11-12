AUSTIN, Texas — Longtime Austin staple Brick Oven is receiving an outpouring of support after announcing that its last location is closing after 38 years.

The restaurant closed its Red River location in March 2020 in part due to difficulties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Brick Oven’s Arboretum location in North Austin is closing for a different reason. The restaurant’s owners received notice that their landlord would not be renewing Brick Oven’s lease because another tenant in the same shopping center, H-E-B, would be expanding.

Us every hour of the day as we continue the countdown to November 30th. Join us to savor our southwest chicken until then and follow the link below to check out our other classics. #classics #austintx https://t.co/NI3KA2MuOa pic.twitter.com/2yqvX0yGrh — Brick Oven 🍕 (@BrickOvenAustin) November 10, 2020

“We’re homeless. We’re gutted. We’ve lost our lease,” Brick Oven’s owners said in a message on their website.

The owners are inviting Austinites to come by and enjoy one last slice of their wood-fired pizza before Brick Oven closes its doors. The restaurant received a bump in business after making the announcement. The owners hope to use an extra money they earn to fund the restaurant’s relocation.

Brick Oven will be open until November 30.

“On behalf of the heaps of Austin staff you’ve employed, the great memories we’ve made, and from the bottom of our hearts, thank you,” the restaurant’s owners said.