President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Ron Klain, veteran Democratic operative and longtime Biden adviser, to be his White House Chief of Staff, his campaign announced in a statement.

“His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff," Biden said in a statement

“Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together, including as we rescued the American economy from one of the worst downturns in our history in 2009 and later overcame a daunting public health emergency in 2014,” said President-elect Biden.

Ronald Klain will serve President-Elect Biden as White House Chief of Staff. https://t.co/hERLdgML6n — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 12, 2020

“It's the honor of a lifetime to serve President-elect Biden in this role, and I am humbled by his confidence. I look forward to helping him and the Vice President-elect assemble a talented and diverse team to work in the White House, as we tackle their ambitious agenda for change, and seek to heal the divides in our country,” Klain said in the statement.

Klain most recently served as Senior Advisor to the Biden for President campaign.

Everyone knows that we're facing a real crisis from the coronavirus. But do you know how we got here and what we need to do next? Ron Klain, former White House Ebola Response Coordinator, breaks it down for us: pic.twitter.com/XRkIw2EzM4 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 21, 2020

Klain, 59, has been well-known in the Democratic party for decades.

After graduating from Harvard law school with summa cum laude honors in 1987, Klain quickly ascended the ranks of Washington elite.

Starting out as a clerk for Supreme Court Justice Byron White, Klain served in the position for only two years until he shifted to Chief Counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary.

Klain then went on to serve as Legislative Director for U.S. Representative Ed Markey, who is now serving Massachusetts in the Senate.

Beginning in 1992, Klain’s focus shifted to campaigns as he signed on to the Clinton/Gore ticket as advisor. Klain would go on to be involved in both of Clinton’s presidential campaigns and, after a brief stint as chief of staff for Attorney General Janet Reno, was tapped as then-Vice President Al Gore’s chief of staff in 1995.

Klain would later go on to serve as chief of staff for another vice president: Joe Biden. Klain was selected for the job in November 2008, serving in the role for a little over two years.

But Klain’s experience as the Ebola response coordinator under former President Barack Obama may be most enticing to Biden, in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.