SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the results of a Seminole County survey, at least 7,500 students who are currently attending class online plan to return to face-to-face instruction in early 2021.

What You Need To Know A Seminole County survey showed that 7,500 students plan to return to class in early 2021



The survey was sent to the families of 30,249 students



Of those, 22,622 filled out the survey

The survey was sent to families of 30,249 students who are currently taking advantage of virtual learning options.

Of those, 22,622 answered the survey with 7,624 saying they plan to go back to campus in January.

The remaining 14,998 said they would continue learning from home.

If those students go back that would mean approximately 44,000 students would be in Seminole County Public School buildings at the start of 2021, which is about 66% of the total student population.

Seminole County high school teacher Bobby Agagnina says teaching this year has already been enough of a struggle.

“We’re completely burned out like when is Thanksgiving break, we’re ready,” he said.

Many teachers including those in Seminole County have had to teach both in person and online simultaneously.

But all those students coming back next year could change things.

Agagnina said some teachers worry that bringing so many students back will make their class sizes too large to social distance.

"They're already big but they're going to become larger, and again, how can we socially distance in a classroom that size?" Agagnina said.

But district communications officer Michael Lawrence said many schools will still only be at around 50% capacity.

"So we still have plenty of room in our schools on our campuses, to have more classroom space and things like that,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said in order to meet the demand they’re going to have to bring back some teachers who have been working from home.

This realization has some teachers who are at high risk for complications from COVID-19 concerned for their health.

“And these teachers don’t want to feel like they’re putting their family’s life or their personal health, for a paycheck,” Agagnina said.

But Lawrence says where parents want their students to learn determines where they place teachers.

“If they have needs we need to fulfill those needs,” he said.

Lawrence says they do have tiers to classify employees who are at higher risk than others.

He said they’re giving priority to Tier 1 employees, or those most vulnerable to the virus.

Agagnina just hopes the district won’t put more on teachers who are already nearly strained to their breaking point.

“We’re going to give our best for our kids, our best for our community, as best as we possibly can," he said. "Just know there are days that are absolutely struggles."

According to SCPS, more than 7,000 families did not respond to the survey.

So there could be even more students who head back to the classroom next year.

Lawrence says the individual schools will reach out to these families to get their answers.