ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A city pool in St. Cloud is shutting down for the next few days due to multiple employees having COVID-19.

Three staff members at the Chris Lyle Aquatic Center tested positive for coronavirus. The city is doing a deep cleaning of the whole facility including the pool and management office using special disinfectant equipment.

Dawn Grant, a resident whose son uses the pool said she’s glad the city temporarily shut it down.

“Well, that’s sad because it opened back up and everyone was so happy to go in the pool but finding three people with the virus is dangerous,” Grant said.

City of St. Cloud officials said that out of an abundance of caution all employees at this center (about 40) have been tested. The city is awaiting more results.

The Aquatic Center is expected to reopen November 19.