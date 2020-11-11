As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Onondaga County, County Executive Ryan McMahon says part of the uptick has been caused by hospitality workers going to work sick. To help with the problem, restaurant workers in the county are able to get free testing this week.

This weekend, the health department announced 19 employees at an Armory Square restaurant tested positive for the coronavirus.

Workers at Joey’s Italian Restaurant in Syracuse are taking advantage of the testing. General Manager Richard DeCuffa says the rise in cases is frustrating on top of an already difficult time.

“The sad part is it’s hard enough to make money at 50% and now you take that away. People just need to start being safe, be cautious, wear a mask. I mean it’s just such a little thing but so many people have taken it for granted," said DeCuffa. "I know it gets old and we’ve all been in it together since the beginning, but we need to make sure that we’re staying safe and keeping everyone else safe, as well.”

He adds employees have been tested prior to this week, but no one has tested positive yet. He says there is a designated worker each shift charged with sanitizing the restaurant.