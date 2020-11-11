NEW YORK - As coronavirus cases continue to rise around the state amid fears of a second wave, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that all bars and restaurants with a liquor license will need to be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.

Curbside food orders, food pick-up, and deliveries will still be allowed after 10 p.m. Gyms and fitness boutiques will also have to close at that hour.

NYS is taking action to stop the spread in response to rising COVID numbers.



Any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close at 10pm.



Gyms must also close at 10pm.



These new statewide rules will take effect Friday, 10pm. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

Cuomo also says any gatherings inside a home are to be limited to no more than 10 people. These new rules will go into effect on Friday.

The governor also sounded the alarm about rising cases on Staten Island, most of which he designated a "yellow zone."





In so-called "yellow zones," schools remain open, but with strict testing measures in place, and indoor and outdoor dining is limited to four people per table.

Cuomo attributed the increase to the borough’s proximity with New Jersey, which has a rising COVID-19 infection rate.

“If you look at the places in our state where we’re having issues, they’re very often near the neighboring states,” Cuomo said.

But the numbers are steadily on the rise in New York, although at higher rates upstate. Cuomo continued to point to New York's relatively low infection rate compared to most other states in the country, and noted the Empire State’s positivity rate remains the third-lowest in the nation; only Maine and Vermont boast lower rates.

Cuomo left the door open to further restrictions on gatherings and public spaces if the new measures did not work.

"Losing money hurts," Cuomo said. "But money can be replaced. Losing a loved one hurts forever."

Overall in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio said there were 817 new cases Tuesday and 94 people hospitalized. The seven-day average infection rate is 2.52%, which is much higher than it's been for months. The city has gone over the 550 threshold of daily new COVID-19 infections for the last 11 days.

Statewide, the positive case rate in the last day stood at 2.9%, according to the governor. There are now 1,628 people hospitalized in New York due to COVID-19 and 21 people have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in New York.

Cuomo announced Tuesday that the state’s daily positivity rate had reached 3% for the first time since May 26.

You can see positivity levels by zip code by visiting nyc.gov/health/coronavirus

The current numbers are stark increases from the summer, when the state and city’s daily, seven-day, and 14-day positivity rates were at 1% or lower, and hospitalizations and deaths were far less frequent.

De Blasio warned that if the numbers pass 5%, the city could see “serious restrictions,” but even 3% on the seven-day rolling average would lead to all schools having to go remote for “a period of time.”

De Blasio has particularly focused on the next two holiday months as a crucial time to curb this potential second wave. The mayor is urging people not to travel out of state for the holidays. People who do travel into New York City will need to quarantine for 14 days. He said the city will be “very strict about that."

However, according to state rules, if you test negative for the coronavirus three days before your trip, you will be able to avoid the 14-day quarantine rule.

The increases in cases in New York come as the United States deals with a third wave of the virus as colder temperatures bring more people indoors. The United States surpassed 10 million coronavirus cases on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. hit a new record of daily COVID-19 cases, 128,412, on Saturday. Cases are climbing in practically every state, and deaths and hospitalizations are on the rise, too.​

The U.S. also hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations Tuesday and surpassed 1 million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November.

------

Looking for an easy way to learn about the issues affecting New York City?

Listen to our "Off Topic/On Politics" podcast: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | RSS

-----

Further Coronavirus Coverage

What to Do If You Test Positive for COVID-19

Who Will Get a Coronavirus Vaccine First — And Who Decides?

How Hospitals Protect Against the Spread of Coronavirus

Coronavirus Likely Spreads Without Symptoms

Coronavirus: The Fight to Breathe

Experts Say Masks Are Still a Must

The Race for a Coronavirus Vaccine

The U.S. May Face a Second Wave of Coronavirus Infections

Cuomo Granted Broad New Powers as New York Tackles Coronavirus