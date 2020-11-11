LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A state corrections officer is facing a murder charge following the death of an inmate at Lake Correctional Institution in June.

That inmate’s death prompted an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

On Monday, FDLE announced the arrest of Michael Raymond Riley Jr., who worked as a corrections officer at the prison. FDLE says the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Riley after FDLE’s investigation into the 27-year-old that began back in June. Investigators said they believe an inmate died as the result of actions Riley took as a corrections officer.

“The Florida Department of Corrections has zero tolerance for the malicious application of force,” said Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch in a statement. “We must work to ensure the safety of both the community and those entrusted to our custody.”

Debra Bennett is a former inmate who now pushes for prison reform and fair treatment for current inmates.

“Whether it’s an incarcerated man or woman, their life still matters, there’s no lessening in value just because you sleep on a jail bed or a prison bunk,” said Bennett. “It’s still a human being.”

Bennett says she’s happy FDLE pursued charges in this case.

“I’m shocked, but I’m elated,” said Bennett. “I’m very happy. I think it’s a step in the right direction.”

This wasn’t the first time correctional officers at Lake Correctional Institution have been accused of violence towards inmates. Back in August 2019, four guards were fired and charged with crimes after another inmate was severely beaten.

Bennett hopes the court case involving the inmate’s killing will show what led up to it, and prevent future incidents of violence.

“Is this going to be enough of a message to correctional officers to know that we’re not going to be accepting this, we’re not taking this,” said Bennett.