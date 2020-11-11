ELDORADO, Ohio — After nearly two months of harvesting corn and soybeans, the harvest season is officially over for Eldorado farmer Lane Osswald.



“Overall, it has gone really well,” said Osswald. “We started on time in late September. We had a little wet spell in the middle, but we really got going again about ten days ago. The weather really turned nice and finished pretty much on time here the second week of November.”

And while Osswald has had a fairly good harvest season, he did have some challenges with crop prices earlier this year due to the pandemic. But then things seemed to pick up.



“We’re having average to above-average crops and I would say farmers, in general, didn’t really didn’t notice much change even with everything going on in the world as far as day to day operations go,” he said.



He believes President Donald Trump’s US-China Trade Deal and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is something that has have helped many farmers.



And maintaining a good relationship with China is something Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Media Relations Director Ty Higgins says Joe Biden agreed to do as the next president.



“Some of the things that he told American Farm Bureau was that he wanted to make sure China remains fair to the US, not just US farmers, but everything that we do business with China,” said Higgins. “He wanted to make sure it was fair and a balanced approach with trade, but he understood the importance of agriculture in that equation.”



And as Osswald wraps up the 2020 season, he says he is hopeful that the president-elect will keep to his promise and do all he can to help farmers.



“We are constantly looking for new markets, additional markets for corn, soybeans, and other commodities,” he said. “So whoever leads the country in the coming years continue to exports and continue trade will benefit agriculture.