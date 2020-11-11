After implementing a ban on political ads on the night of the election, Facebook now plans to continue that ban for a month or more, according to an update on the social network’s election blog.

“The temporary pause for ads about politics and social issues in the U.S. continues to be in place as part of our ongoing efforts to protect the election,” the blog post reads. “Advertisers can expect this to last another month, though there may be an opportunity to resume these ads sooner.”

In the blog post, the company referred readers to Twitter posts from Rob Leathern, the company’s Director of Product Management.

“We’re temporarily extending a number of measures we put in place to protect the election process. Everyone on Facebook and Instagram in the US continues to see the labels we’ve been running on candidate posts saying Biden is the projected winner,” he wrote.

“We know that people are disappointed that we can't immediately enable ads for runoff elections in Georgia and elsewhere,” Leathern wrote. “It's taken years to build the infrastructure that supports the Facebook Ad Library and ensure that political ads are transparent.”

Prior to the ban, Joe Biden spent more than $100 million on Facebook ads this year, with another $5 million spent by vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

President Trump spent $95 million on Facebook, and he was joined by $16 million spent by Vice President Mike Pence.

According to Facebook data, politicians and advocates spent the most on political ads in states like Florida, Texas, California, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Michigan.