BRUSSELS — The European Union on Wednesday said it looked forward to better relations with the United States under the leadership of President-elect Joe Biden, and expressed hope the presidential transition will not be “bumpy.”

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell warmly congratulated “Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for their historic victory” and said the 27-nation bloc looked forward to better relations than under President Donald Trump.

“It is not a secret, (either), that in the past 4 years things have become complicated,” Borrell told legislators at the European Parliament. Both sides, despite being longstanding allies, disagreed over key topics from trade and security to the fight against climate change.

The EU is expected to invite Biden soon to videoconference talks in an attempt to give new impetus to the trans-Atlantic alliance.

“You can rest assured that we are ready to engage fast with the new administration,” Borrell said. But he also alluded to the political problems remaining in the U.S. where Trump has yet to concede defeat. Biden is steadfastly pushing forward with preparations for his presidency.

“We still have to wait until (the) 20th of January because as you know very well it is a quite long transition ahead. Let’s hope it is not going to be a bumpy transition,” Borrell said.

Trump is deeply unpopular among many world leaders because of his “America first” attitude, which led his administration to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord, refuse to participate in World Health Organization efforts to create an effective coronavirus vaccine, as well as into a protracted clash with China over trade. Trump’s presidency was also notable for his close ties with dictators like Kim Jong-Un of North Korea.

Biden, on the other hand, has pledged a return to smoother relations with traditional U.S. allies. On Tuesday, the president-elect said he has personally spoken with the leaders of at least six countries including Ireland, Germany, Great Britain, France, and Canada. He still has “a number of other calls” from world leaders to return, Biden added.

Biden’s message for the leaders he has spoken with so far was a clear one: “I’m letting them know America’s back.”

“I said when we announced that the next president is going to inherit a divided country and a world in disarray. The reception and welcome we've gotten around the world from our allies and our friends have been real,” Biden said, adding: “I feel confident that we're going to be able to put American back in a place of respect that it had before.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.